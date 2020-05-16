Videos and photos capture lightning, flooding as storms barrel through Houston-area

Published: May 16, 2020, 6:23 am Updated: May 16, 2020, 6:39 am

Severe weather moved through the Houston area Friday afternoon and evening and into the early hours of Saturday morning.

The storms are expected to move out of southeast Texas near sunrise Saturday. A Flash flood watch is in effect for most of Southeast Texas until 1 p.m. Saturday.

As lightning and rain barreled through the Houston area, causing flooding in some places, many KPRC2 viewers were capturing it all on camera. Submit your weather photos on Click2Pins, here.

Here are some of the most striking videos and photos shared with us or captured by our team so far:

"Wavertree near Dulles Elementary School. Fire Hydrant is almost under water," wrote EG. (KPRC 2)

Southbound Beltway 8 feeder between Red Bluff and Spencer. (KPRC 2)

Beltway 8 service road flooding captured at 11:30 p.m. Friday night (KPRC 2)

Flooding on S. Post Oak roadway Saturday morning (KPRC 2)

"So much lightning in this system. Still going strong since last night. Stay safe y’all," wrote Rascoh Saturday morning. (KPRC 2)

We will update this story as we receive and capture more images and videos.