Videos and photos capture lightning, flooding as storms barrel through Houston-area
Severe weather moved through the Houston area Friday afternoon and evening and into the early hours of Saturday morning.
The storms are expected to move out of southeast Texas near sunrise Saturday. A Flash flood watch is in effect for most of Southeast Texas until 1 p.m. Saturday.
As lightning and rain barreled through the Houston area, causing flooding in some places, many KPRC2 viewers were capturing it all on camera. Submit your weather photos on Click2Pins, here.
Here are some of the most striking videos and photos shared with us or captured by our team so far:
Thank you for sending to us Haris Khan and Shumaila Khan. This is lightning in #Cypress, y'all. Stay safe! #KPRC2 #houwx #HTX #Houston pic.twitter.com/eNceRyFVhj— KPRC 2 Houston (@KPRC2) May 15, 2020
@KPRC2 @KPRC2WEATHER flooding in Seabrook! pic.twitter.com/qSd8L6RZLL— Paige Arenschield (@paigeild) May 15, 2020
Flash flooding in Pasadena, TX. @NWSHouston pic.twitter.com/XThs7dTwJk— Ian Shelton (@IanShelton1997) May 15, 2020
@KPRC2 @KPRC2WEATHER Lightening and Thunder in Tiki Island pic.twitter.com/6UgZ3658C7— Nina Cortland (@NinaCortland1) May 15, 2020
We will update this story as we receive and capture more images and videos.
