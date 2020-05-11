Why we have to watch for Flooding this Weekend

Houston, TX – I know you don’t want me bringing this up, but you’re going start hearing about flood potential in Texas this weekend and I want you to know why.

First, look at the Jet Streams which are way north and way south of Texas. Those fast moving ‘rivers of air’ keep storm systems moving along and when they are placed away from us, storms systems can slow down and that equals trouble.

Jet Streams Saturday which I have highlighted

So that only comes in to play IF a storm system shows up, and right now the GFS (American model) has such a LOW to our south this weekend. If the High in South Carolina slows the movement of that Low across Texas, then the Low would have ample opportunity to swirl in Gulf Moisture Saturday, Sunday and Monday. That scenario is certainly plausible, especially this time of year.

Slow Moving Low over Texas This Weekend

The next question would be how much rain and where? This same model prints out two bulls eyes of significant rain exceeding 6″:

GFS PrecipitationForecast

This early in the game, it’s impossible to know exactly where the heaviest rainfall might play out but even to our north would affect the rivers in the area. So we have to be on guard. This isn’t the only forecast, of course, and the QPF (Qualitative Precipitation Forecast) from the Weather Prediction Center puts the heaviest rain north of Texas, but we’re still in the mix:

From the Weather Prediction Center

We don’t want flooding obviously, but May floods are common for us and this set up is the first I’ve seen in a while from the models. Stay Weather Aware as we continue toward the weekend!

Frank

Email me and follow me on Facebook!