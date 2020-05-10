Magnificent Mother’s Day Forecast

Sunday's sunrise says a lot about the beautiful day ahead (KPRC)

The scene at 6:31 this morning was the prelude to what will be spectacular Mother’s Day weather. It was a cooler than normal start for this time of the year. Our low temperature at Bush Intercontinental Airport was 56 degrees and there were low 50s in outlying areas. Along with those cool temperatures were only slight breezes of about 5mph. A great start to a day for mom’s celebration!

Showers are back in the forecast for Tuesday (KPRC)

We will also have a beautiful Monday before rain is back in the forecast on Tuesday. It will be associated with a warm front moving from the Gulf and tapping into the moist air mass that will be in place by then. The wind will be from the Gulf for most of the week which will also warm our high temperatures through the week.

Warming temperatures for the week ahead with slight rain chances (KPRC)

No severe weather is anticipated at this time but there will be several days when showers will be around. Our high temperatures will warm beyond the 85-86 degree norms for this time of the year. Highest rain chances at this time look to be for next weekend. We, of course will be refining the forecast as we proceed during the week. Enjoy! Happy Mother’s Day!