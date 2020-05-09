Breezy start to Mother’s Day Weekend

Cooler than normal Mother's Day weekend (KPRC)

While some sections of the eastern part of the country are seeing record cold temperatures, Southeast Texas will see a breezy and cooler than normal Mother’s Day weekend. Highs today in the mid 70s are about ten degrees cooler than the seasonal norm of 85. Mother’s Day we’ll see more sunshine and temperatures warming to the low 80s!

Shower hug Texas Gulf coast (KPRC)

The rain that came through yesterday along with the cold front that was responsible for our cooler temperatures, is staying off the coast and will slide to the eastern Gulf and to Florida where a very rainy next few days is in store for them. We will see mostly cloudy skies to start the day with a very slight sprinkle chance later this afternoon.

Comfortable May temperatures for today (KPRC)

Our cool morning temperatures will warm up slightly to the mid 70s today.

Cooler than normal for this weekend and start of next week. (KPRC)

Rain chances do increase for Tuesday and Wednesday but at this time strong storms are not anticipated. Temperatures will warm back into the upper 80s by mid week and rain is back for next weekend.