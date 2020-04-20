Ask 2: Warm weather is coming. Can mosquitos spread COVID-19?

HOUSTON – At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our new Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

The question: Warm weather is coming. Can mosquitos spread COVID-19?

The answer: According to the World Health Organization’s Myth Buster page, mosquitos cannot spread COVID-19.

With the summer months coming and mosquitos becoming an increasingly numerous and annoying, you can rest assured knowing that there is no evidence of anyone becoming infected with COVID-19 as a result of a mosquito bite.

COVID-19 is a virus that attacks the respiratory system. The most common way to become infected is through respiratory droplets picked up from an infected person who coughs or sneezes near you, or by touching a surface contaminated with the virus and then touching your eyes, nose or mouth.

The best defense against contracting COVID-19 remains washing your hands frequently for at least 20 seconds with soap and running water. Doing so after you touch any surface that could be contaminated with coronavirus is important.

Also, carry hand sanitizer with you as a substitute for soap and water in case you’re in a place where hand-washing is not possible.

Finally, avoid touching your face. The less often you touch your face, the less likely you are to ingest the virus!

