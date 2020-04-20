A mixed bag of weather this week: Hot and dry to wet and stormy

Get ready for some heat going into the beginning of next week! After the storms Sunday, dry air is moving in from west Texas and we’re going to feel the heat for Monday!

Hot Monday

Highs will start to climb back into the mid and even upper 80s ahead of another fast moving storm system that will bring another round of rain and thunderstorms on Wednesday. These once again could carry a chance to turn severe with heavy rain, strong winds and hail. We’ll continue to fine tune the details and timing early this week.

Wendnesday's Storms

Once these storms are gone, high pressure will take control again pushing highs back into the mid to upper 80s by Thursday and Friday. Heading into next weekend, light showers on Saturday should cool us down into the mid 70s. This may be the last batch of 70s in our forecast for some time, so get out and enjoy it if you can safely!