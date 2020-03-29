Sunday forecast: Cool start leading into a warm afternoon

Refreshing near normal Sunday morning low temperatures. (KPRC)

After seeing mid 70s on Saturday morning, it was refreshing to wake up to 50s for much of the Southeast Texas region.

Sunday's expected highs will once again be in the 80s (KPRC)

Enough dry air is in the atmosphere that will allow today’s temperatures to head up into the 80s again with a partly to mostly cloudy afternoon.

Warm front moves north Monday and brings showers with it (KPRC)

The front of Saturday that moved south of the area last night will move back north on Monday as a warm front and will create the lift needed for rain, the heaviest of which should be to our north and will give the Houston region a 20-30% chance .

Next ten days continues the trend of warmer than normal temperatures (KPRC)

As of this writing, no severe weather is expected next week but the last few days of the forecast period could see changes with added rain chances. Future computer model runs will help determine what those numbers will be.