Sunday forecast: Cool start leading into a warm afternoon
After seeing mid 70s on Saturday morning, it was refreshing to wake up to 50s for much of the Southeast Texas region.
Enough dry air is in the atmosphere that will allow today’s temperatures to head up into the 80s again with a partly to mostly cloudy afternoon.
The front of Saturday that moved south of the area last night will move back north on Monday as a warm front and will create the lift needed for rain, the heaviest of which should be to our north and will give the Houston region a 20-30% chance .
As of this writing, no severe weather is expected next week but the last few days of the forecast period could see changes with added rain chances. Future computer model runs will help determine what those numbers will be.
