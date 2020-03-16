What You Should be Doing for your Trees right now!

Houston, TX – I know, I know--you think trees in spring and you think Pollen! And your are right, as the only way to get those beautiful, leafy lush green trees is to go through the warm weather pollination season and the longer that season lasts, the more pollinating those trees seem to do.

But that will end and now is the time to make sure you’re taking the right steps to ensure happy, healthy trees. And with our current social distancing measures, gardening and yard work are great ways to safely enjoy your life right now. Davey Trees, a company I’ve personally used for years, offers these four steps:

Four Easy Steps

Ted Sonnier, Davey Tree District Manager, says now is the time. “While there is no set date for all trees to break bud, there are two ways Davey arborists predict when trees wake up for spring. First, they respond to warmer days after a stretch of cold temperatures in winter. At the same time, they react to a change in light duration, when shorter nights and longer days of sun exposure spur new growth and development.Trees have adapted to take extra caution because it can be devastating for leaves to be shocked by a sudden freeze. Because of this, trees typically leaf out in mid-March around Houston.”

I was amazed to see my potted lemon trees already blossoming:

Potted Plants need protection from freezes

When Life Hands you lemons

And while I thought they were just beginning to bud, take a look at this guy! He’s the trooper in the crowd!

I'll have a bumper crop this year!

While Ted warns that potted plants are much more susceptible to freezes, I’m not expecting any sudden cold weather. In fact, now is a good time to fertilize and prune those potted fruit trees. Your yard is awaiting your attention! Keep it and yourself healthy!

Frank

