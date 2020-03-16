Allergy Alert

1. Know the Pollen Count

Know when the pollen count is high!

The Houston Health Department takes pollen and mold counts Monday through Friday and offers a pollen forecast each weekend. This information is given on air daily by the KPRC Severe Weather Team. This information is also available at www.houstontx.gov/health/Pollen-Mold

Spring Allergy season is known for heavy Tree Pollen and Grass Pollen. Here is the pollen count report taken on Monday, March 16th 2020

Pollen Count

With tree pollen being the highest offered it is helpful to know what trees are the current offenders. Here is Monday’s top 4 list.

Tree Pollen

2. Know what Symptoms are common for Allergy Sufferers

When someone is getting sick there is typically a slow ramp up in symptoms. When it comes to allergies symptoms tend to hit quickly. Another sign that you are dealing with allergies rather than a sickness is symptoms that include itchy eyes, red eyes, clear nasal discharge and a scratchy feeling in your ears or throat. The best indicator is fever. Fevers are only present when you are battling a virus or an infection.

3. Be smart when it comes to Pollen

Limit outdoor exposure. Keep windows closed. Do not hang dry laundry outside to dry.

When exposed to pollen it is best to shower as soon as possible and change your clothes. It is important to remove pollen from your body as soon as possible. It is also best to get into a cool air conditioned space and take any medication that has been suggested or prescribed from your physician.

The best way to bust pollen? Let it RAIN! Rain chances are limited this week but relief is on the way Friday into the weekend with a cold front on the way.