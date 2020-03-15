Warm weather continues with front on the way

Record warm morning temperatures again Sunday morning (KPRC)

HOUSTON – Temperatures were again unseasonably warm Sunday morning with another record set at Hobby Airport, where the “low” temperature never got below 72 degrees.

The old record was 70 degrees set back in 2012.

Expect Sunday afternoon high temperatures to be ten degrees above seasonal norm (KPRC)

The afternoon highs won’t be in record territory, which was 90 degrees for Hobby Airport and 89 for Bush Intercontinental Airport.

However, temperatures will be about ten degrees warmer than the normal high of 73 for this time of the year.

Cold front is on the way for the end of the week! (KPRC)

While we are expected to have inconvenient showers for many days next week, the warm moist breeze from the Gulf continues. The good news is that a front is on the way.

At least it looks like it is on the way. This time of the year we start to see forecasts of fronts that never make it far enough south to make a difference.

This time it looks like a good chance for one on Friday into Saturday, which means higher rain chances during that period. It also means cool down as the front eases into the Gulf by Saturday.

Another warm week ahead with showers ahead of a possible cold front. (KPRC)

The benefit of the front will be high temperatures that will be about 15 degrees cooler than what we are seeing today and for several days next week.

Severe weather is NOT expected during the next 10 days while showers are anticipated. That is good news because much of Southeast Texas, which is considered abnormally dry to extremely dry, according to the latest drought monitor.