Cloudy and warm start to week

Warmer than normal temperatures for week ahead (KPRC)

Overnight clouds helped to keep temperatures from dropping very much this morning and along with Gulf breezes from the southeast and south will keep temperatures warmer than normal this week. Slight rain chances will with us as we start the week and as we head into next weekend. The best days look to be Wednesday and Thursday when the rain chances are lowest and the temperatures head into the low 80s.

Look for warmer than normal temperatures this afternoon. (KPRC)

Even with chances of isolated showers today, our temperatures will trend warmer than normal and ease into the mid 70s for most of Southeast Texas.

Jet stream will steer heaviest rain to our north (KPRC)

The jet stream, the steering wheel of storms, will be pushing plenty of storm activity from the Pacific into the middle of the country, but as of today the jet will keep most of the heaviest rain north of Southeast Texas. The weekend will be the start of a wetter trend heading into the start of next week.

Not record territory but next week's high temperatures will be well above normal (KPRC)

The region needs rain but will get relatively little of for much of the week. Most of the days where rain is called for it is relatively light but that trend increases heading into the weekend and the start of next week.