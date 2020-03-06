Snakes on the Blog! It’s time, so watch out!

Southeast Texas – At a Christmas party last year, a couple in Galveston told me the story of how the day before a rattlesnake had bitten their dog on the beach (all is well). So when asked if our warmer weather means it is now snake season....well...it’s always snake season!

It’s true most snakes seek shelter during winter from the cold and wind, just like us, and then venture out on warmer days to shed those skins and catch a meal, so more snakes are beginning to show up.

In fact, look at these Southeast Texas snake snapshots posted just this week on Facebook, the first one of a watersnake up in Spring:

A Watersnake in Spring

This next little harmless guy, a Dekay brown snake, is kind of cute, BUT was in a couple’s bedroom!

Harmless snake and kind of pretty

And now that you’re cleaning all that pollen out of your skimmer, don’t be surprised to find some extra swimmers in there:

Watch those pool skimmers!

If you are into snakes or just curious, then I have the Facebook group for you: What Snake is This? These reptile researchers are dedicated to identifying our belly-brushing friends in Southeast Texas and you can upload your snake pics to find out just what is slithering in your backyard!

Lest we forget, there are DANGEROUS snakes in Texas and every year when I start talking about bluebonnets someone sends me a rattling reminder similar to this pic from NPR’s KUT in Austin:

Peek before you pic!

So don’t just plop down in a field of flowers without a little excavation first! If you’d like to know more about the venomous southeast Texas snakes (copperheads, cotton mouths, rattlesnakes and corals) then I refer you to an excellent article from 12newsnow in Beaumont.

We all love warmer, outdoor relaxing weather. So do snakes.

Have a great weekend wherever you’re slithering.

Frank

