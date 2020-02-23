Work Week Weather

Houston – Kicking off a fresh work week with a nice warm up. 70s return Monday but the warmer temperatures come with scattered showers. A cold front will bring in scattered showers and possibly an isolated thunderstorm Monday morning. Only a 1/2′' of rain is expected but inconvenient showers during the morning commute can always cause slow downs. Rain will tapper off Monday afternoon.

Monday Weather

The biggest weather story of the work week will be a second cold front on Tuesday that will whip Houston back to Winter! Rain is not expected with Tuesday’s front but the temperature drop on Wednesday will not go unnoticed!

Tuesday's cold front

Temperatures will go from the 70s to the 50s in less than 24 hours!