Sunny and cool Mardi Gras weekend

Wonderfully cool Kiights of Momus parade forecast (KPRC)

Heading into the final Mardi Gras weekend, our weather seems chamber of commerce perfect! The high today on Galveston Island will be a few degrees cooler than the normal of 66 for this time of the year and accompanied by mostly sunny skies. By the time the Mommus parade kicks off at 6:30 tonight, temperatures will have settled into the mid to upper 50s and with light winds should make for a comfortably cool evening of celebrations.

Saturday morning temperatures (KPRC)

We started in the 30s for many areas this morning, well below the normal temperatures which normally are in the mid 40s on February 22nd but that will change as we head into the start of next week.

Monday rain forecast ahead of cooler temperatures (KPRC)

High pressure off to our east will gradually move farther east and allow a return of moist air from the Gulf which will help increase our temperatures for Sunday accompanied by a few more clouds. That sets up the next rain for our region which as of right now looks like a Monday morning through early afternoon passage. Expected rain amounts will be meager with half and inch to an inch and a half through Tuesday morning.

Roller coaster high temperature ride next week (KPRC)

You’ll notice temperatures will once again take us on a roller coaster ride of sorts with cold fronts Monday and Tuesday which will drop our highs from the 70s to the 50s by mid week.

Last week of February ten day forecast (KPRC)

The cooler temperatures, including some 30s by the end of next week, will be accompanied by enough sunshine to make for a very pleasant last week of February!