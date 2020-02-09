Moderate to heavy rainfall possible this week as front moves through the area. Here’s what you need to know.

Much warmer than normal morning temperatures this Sunday (KPRC)

What a difference a few days makes! By 9am we were seeing 70 and upper 60s in what will continue to be a breezy and moist atmosphere with southeast wind pumping in warm Gulf air through the Houston region and all the way too the upper Midwest. Friday morning our low temperature was 33 degrees. This morning’s low was 57 degrees, 24 degrees warmer. Breezy conditions will be in place through the afternoon with sustained wind speeds of 14 to 18 miles per hour with wind gusts as high as 29 miles per hour along the coast.

Rainy start to next week (KPRC)

The next three days will see a front drop into the region, stall a bit and give us a moderate amount of rainfall before all of it moves to the east by late Wednesday night. Each day will provide a chance for isolated heavy downpours along with a few thunderstorms. Severe is not expected but a couple of strong ones can’t be ruled out.

Expected rainfall amounts next week (KPRC)

Our forecast models indicate the cumulative amounts through Wednesday will be in the 1-2″ range closer to the coast with increasing amounts expected farther north where 3-6″ is a distinct possibility. Northeast Texas may see 6-8 inches before this gathering of storms moves out.

Ten day forecast (KPRC)

As we start the week, our high temperatures will stay much warmer than the normal of 65 degrees we expect this time of the year. The front that pushes the rain out on Wednesday will drop our highs into the mid 60s with lows in the low 40s. You lovers will appreciate the fact that Valentine’s day weather looks cool but fine before slight rain chances work back into the forecast next weekend.

Khambrel