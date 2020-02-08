Forecast: Warm weekend followed by rainy weather early next week

Warmer than normal high temperatures expected today (KPRC)

We woke up this morning to temperatures that were 15 to 20 degrees warmer than what we experienced Friday morning. Our highs this afternoon will mostly be in the upper 60s, several degrees warmer than our seasonal norm of 65 degrees. A frontal boundary has pushed just off the coast but the warm Gulf air is still in control and that boundary will slide north through the next 12-24 hours as a warm front to give us even warmer temperatures for Sunday and Monday.

Warm moist air collides with front for increased rain chances Monday (KPRC)

By Monday plenty of Gulf moisture will be in the region and along a front that will basically stall out and meander from south to north and back again the next couple of days which means our rain chances will be going up as we experience moderate to heavy rainfall for some parts of our region.

Forecast rain amounts through Wednesday (KPRC)

Through Wednesday, estimated rainfall amounts range from 1 to a bit more than 3 inches, depending on the locality. This estimate may be underdone and amounts in isolated spots could be higher.

Rainy ten day forecast (KPRC)

The result is a ten day forecast that has plenty of rain for the start of the week along with warmer than normal temperatures until mid week. The rain should be out of here by Thursday in time for a dry but cool Valentine’s day and one half of next weekend.