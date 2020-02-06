What’s that brown stuff on your car? Frank Billingsley explains last night’s ‘mud’ storm
HOUSTON – The quick rain last night between 11:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. originated from our southwest and as you can see from the map, there is a lot of desert dust down there!
That dust was transported to the Houston area and the downbursts of heavy rain were enough to “rain mud” on many parts of the area. I’ve seen this come from strong, fast-moving fronts that move across Amarillo and Lubbock, where it’s also very dry and dusty, but last night’s rain mud came from Mexico and the Valley!
Did you get a little Red Dirt Dust Storm last night? Showers originated in the desert areas around Del Rio and, just like African dust can be transported, so can Del Rio Dust! Showers were heavy enough to bring the red dirt down with the rain and sleet! pic.twitter.com/QK3XpiMF6A— Frank Billingsley (@KPRC2Frank) February 6, 2020
