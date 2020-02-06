What’s that brown stuff on your car? Frank Billingsley explains last night’s ‘mud’ storm

HOUSTON – The quick rain last night between 11:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. originated from our southwest and as you can see from the map, there is a lot of desert dust down there!

Map explaining dusty rainfall. (KPRC)

That dust was transported to the Houston area and the downbursts of heavy rain were enough to “rain mud” on many parts of the area. I’ve seen this come from strong, fast-moving fronts that move across Amarillo and Lubbock, where it’s also very dry and dusty, but last night’s rain mud came from Mexico and the Valley!