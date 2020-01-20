Four things to know about this week’s weather... changes are looming

HOUSTON – The workweek for many is starting a day late, as we honor the life of civil rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on Monday. Fortunately, we’re enjoying gorgeous weather this MLK Day, but there are changes on the way. Here are four things to know as we head into this week:

1. The week starts with spectacular weather!

High pressure is the dominant feature of our weather early this week. With very dry air and clear skies in place, expect cool nights and mild afternoons. Morning lows will dip into the upper 30s in many places, with afternoon highs between 55 and 60 degrees.

2. Midweek clouds and rain

By Wednesday, skies will turn cloudy ahead of an approaching cold front. Rain chances will rise steadily as the day progresses, culminating in widespread showers with a few rumbles of thunder by Wednesday evening. Severe weather is very unlikely, but don’t be surprised to get some thunder and lightning along with brief, heavy downpours. Rainfall accumulation will be between an inch and two inches with these storms, so flooding is not a concern.

The cold front will pass through overnight Wednesday night into Thursday. Lingering showers could plague your morning on Thursday, but skies will get steadily drier throughout the day.

3. Gorgeous weather returns by the weekend

With the rain moving out on Thursday, high pressure and pleasant weather will take over just in time for the weekend. Temperatures will be seasonable, in the 60s, both Saturday and Sunday. Saturday will be the sunnier half of the weekend, as clouds begin to thicken on Sunday. Despite the clouds, though, the weekend will be rain-free from start to finish.

4. Temperatures stay close to normal for most of the week

Unlike last week, no records will be broken in the temperature department this week. We’re starting the week slightly cool and will see a modest warm-up during the second half of the week. Each afternoon, though, the mercury won’t stray more than five or so degrees from our normal late-January high of 63.