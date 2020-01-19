Winter is back after cold front moves through
Morning Temps in low 40s
HOUSTON – No doubt about the weather this morning as you headed out the door.
The cold front that pushed through yesterday performed as advertised and pushed much cooler air into the region overnight with temperatures in the 40s and wind 10-15 mph.
Those planning to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday with outdoor activities will find lows in the mid-30s before a slight warm up in time for the MLK parades downtown.
The mid-30s low temperatures Monday and Tuesday will warm up ahead of the next rain chances which will come with another front during the Wednesday and Thursday time period. Some of the storms during those days could be strong.
We’ll be updating the expectations throughout the week.
The 10-day forecast shows that winter temperatures are back for the most part and so is sunshine for most days. After last week of rain and fog, I’m guessing no one will complain.
