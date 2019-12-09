Major weather changes coming to southeast Texas this week. Here are four things you need to know!

HOUSTON – Mother Nature is set to deliver a jarring dose of weather whiplash to the region this week. Here is what you need to know to be prepared:

1. Monday will be unusually warm.

Monday will be mild from start to finish. Wake-up temperatures will be between 65 and 70 degrees and temperatures will climb steadily toward 80 degrees by afternoon, so you won’t need a jack for any part of the day. The warm weather is all thanks to a southeast wind flow ahead of an approaching cold front that will swing through after midnight Monday night.

Skies will be mainly cloudy on Monday, but any rain shower activity should hold off until late afternoon or, more likely, the evening.

2. Tuesday will be cold, breezy and damp.

With the cold front sliding through southeast Texas in the pre-dawn hours Tuesday, you’ll be waking up to chilly, wet, breezy weather Tuesday morning. Temperatures will start in the low to mid 50s at sunrise and go down from there. We will probably spend the entire afternoon in the 40s, with light rain and a north wind near 20 miles per her. Wind chill temperatures will be in the 30s! Make sure you’ve got a warm, wind-proof and water-proof jacket for the day.

3. The sun re-appears Wednesday, but temperatures stay cool through Friday.

The chilly air mass that barrels in on Tuesday will take up residence for the remainder of the work week. The sun re-appears on Wednesday, but we start the day in the upper 30s and don’t make it out of the 50s by afternoon.

Afternoon temperatures will slowly rise between Wednesday and Friday, but they will stay below normal for this time of year. Jacket weather, for sure!

4. Next weekend looks like another beautiful one!

We should finally reach above-normal temperatures by Saturday and Sunday. Highs will reach the upper 60s to 70 degrees and we’ll see plenty of sunshine, so any weather-dependent plans you have won’t be hampered by Mother Nature.