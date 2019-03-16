Check out this healthy treat idea perfect for your March Madness watch party

Check out this March Madness treat idea.

Key Lime Greek Yogurt Cheesecakes

Ingredients:

Crust:

- 1 bag THINSTERS Key Lime Pie thins, crushed

-1 Tbsp sugar

- 2 Tbsp butter, melted

Key Lime Cheesecake:

- 4 oz light cream cheese softened

- 1 cup Greek yogurt

- 1/4 cup sugar

- 1 egg

- 2 Tbsp. key lime zest 4 key limes

- 1 Tbsp. key lime juice 2 key limes

- 1 tsp. vanilla

- Optional: green food coloring

Instructions:

1. Pre-heat oven to 350°F.

2. Line a standard-sized muffin pan with 9 muffin papers.

3. Melt the butter, and stir in the sugar and Thinsters crumbs.

4. Divide evenly amongst the 9 muffin papers, pressing gently into the bottoms using your fingers or a spoon.

5. In a large bowl, use a hand-held mixer to beat the cream cheese until smooth.

6. Add the Greek yogurt, sugar, egg, key lime zest and juice, and vanilla. Beat for a few minutes until completely incorporated.

7. *Optional* Add one drop of green food coloring and blend until color is even.

8. Spoon about 1.5-2 tablespoons of filling over the muffin papers, or until all the batter is used.

9. Bake in the oven for 25 or so minutes, until centers are set (they may have a very slight jiggle still).

10. Allow cooling completely, place in the fridge and chill.

11. Garnish cheesecakes with THINSTERS crumbs.

12. Serve and enjoy!

