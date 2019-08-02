Massive crates being moved through Houston to cause major traffic delays this weekend

One of the massive crates being moved through Houston is seen after being loaded onto a tractor-trailer Aug. 1, 2019.

HOUSTON - A pair of enormous crates that are scheduled to be moved through Houston this weekend are expected to cause major delays on several roads in the area.

The gigantic wooden boxes will be moved in tandem from a business in northwest Houston to the Bayport Cruise Terminal over the course of four nights, starting Friday.

According to Ronny Smith, owner of Smith Specialized Logistics, this one of the biggest moves by truck ever undertaken in the Houston area. It will require a caravan of more than 30 state troopers and 20 cherry-picker trucks to block traffic, move power lines and temporarily relocate some traffic signs.

Here’s what you need to know about the crates and which routes you should avoid.

What’s in the crates?

The crates are holding three sections of a drilling ship that has been ordered by Samsung Heavy Industries, according to Smith.

The largest of the two crates is 135 feet long, 27 feet high and 24 feet wide.

Smith Specialized Logistics The larger of the two crates being moved through Houston is seen before being loaded onto a tractor-trailer Aug. 1, 2019.

Once they arrive at the Bayport Cruise Terminal, they will be loaded onto a specialized ship bound for Korea. They are expected to arrive on the other side of the world sometime in early September, Smith said.

What’s the route?

The 108-mile move is scheduled to begin 7 p.m. Friday at West Industries on Petropark Drive and arrive at its first stop in Sugar Land about 5 a.m. Saturday.

On both Saturday and Sunday, the caravan will begin rolling through Fresno, Arcola, Manvel, Pearland and League City between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m.

The final leg begins about 5 p.m. Monday in the Webster area and will end up at the Bayport Cruise Terminal sometime early Tuesday.

Smith’s company provided this map that shows the exact route of each leg.

What can I expect along the route?

Smith said that drivers should avoid the route if at all possible. There will be rolling roadblocks as the tractor-trailers slowly make their way down back roads, service roads, farm-to-market roads, county roads and even some freeways.

Major delay on I-45

The biggest traffic delay will come when a section of Interstate 45 Gulf Freeway will be closed to all traffic for several hours during Monday night’s move. All lanes of the freeway in both directions will be shut down between Bay Area Boulevard and NASA Parkway. A section of NASA Parkway will also be closed while the tractor-trailers are in the area.

Power outages

Some neighborhoods may temporarily lose power while the caravan rolls through the area since crews have to remove or relocate power lines to accommodate the enormous crates. However, Smith said the route has be designed to minimize the number of houses affected by the outages.

