Fire on Beltway 8 sends up thick smoke over Houston's south side

HOUSTON - A large fire on Beltway 8 on Monday sent thick smoke up over Houston’s south side.

The fire was reported about 9 a.m. on the eastbound side of South Beltway 8 at Cullen Boulevard.

Video from SKY2 showed a tractor-trailer that was hauling a boat was burning. While the truck appeared to be the only vehicle at the scene, it was not immediately clear if any other vehicles were involved in the incident.

Firefighters were quickly able to get the fire under control.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured.

