18-wheeler crash shuts down SH-146 at Port Road; closure expected to last 2 hours

HOUSTON – A crash involving an 18-wheeler has shut down SH-146 at Port Road Thursday, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

The crash happened in the 4500 block of SH-146.

According to Gonzalez, the trailer of the big rig rolled over and diesel fluid was leaking from the vehicle. Hazmat is at the scene.

No injuries were reported in the incident. The flyover at SH-146 is blocked and traffic is being diverted to the feeder or staying on the main lanes.

Deputies did not say what caused the crash.