Justina Latimer, Traffic Expert

Generic photo of dog (Pixabay)

KPRC 2′s Justina Latimer is answering YOUR questions about Houston traffic.

Ask 2: Are there any laws in Texas that state dogs must be “buckled” or secured while inside a passenger vehicle?

Answer: While no law states a dog must be buckled, securing your pet in a carrier or crate is suggested for a safer ride. We reached out to Law Enforcement Liaison Katie Alexander to get her take.

“It is just like any person. If you have a person that is not buckled in, what they become is a projectile, and what that means is they can go flying throughout the car,” she explained. “They could injure people in the car, not to mention themselves. Putting one in a crate, if you can do that, great. But if not, you have to worry about their safety.

Have a question for KPRC 2′s Traffic Expert Justina Latimer, email her directly at jlatimer@kprc.com!

About the Author:

Justina Latimer is a New York native raised in the suburbs of Baltimore. Before joining the KPRC 2 team, she was a fill-in anchor and multimedia journalist at WSMV-TV, the NBC affiliate in Nashville, TN.

