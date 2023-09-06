Vehicle fire shuts down all lanes on IH-45 northbound at SH 249 near Mount Houston Road

Authorities are investigating after a vehicle caught on fire on the North Freeway on Wednesday.

It happened on IH-45 northbound at SH 249 near Mount Houston Road.

Black smoke could be seen coming from the area as officials worked to put out the blaze.

Authorities have not said what caused the fire but only one vehicle was affected, according to TranStar.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

All mainlanes are closed as authorities work to clear the crash. Drivers are urged to find an alternate route.