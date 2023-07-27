Air quality drive: One button you can use as the Saharan dust settles in

HOUSTON – Hey Houston,

The Saharan dust is here! I don’t know about you, but my throat has been a little scratchy. I am going to take a gamble and say it is because of the dust. Are you feeling it too? I know I am not the only one!

If you suffer from upper respiratory issues, there is one button in your car that could be helpful when you hit the road. It’s the air recirculation button! This option cuts off the outside air and recirculates the air in your car. It also allows your car to get as cold as possible during extremely hot temperatures and helps reduce fuel consumption.

I will say, the good part about the arrival of the Saharan dust is the sunrises and sunsets. You can catch a glimpse from the roadways if you’re traveling around 6 a.m. and after 8:15 p.m. this weekend. If you see a beautiful sunrise or sunset, drop a photo and share it with us at Click2Pins.com.

Have a great weekend and safe travels.

Justina Latimer

KPRC 2 Traffic Expert