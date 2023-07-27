93º
Join Insider

LIVE

Traffic

Air quality drive: One button you can use as the Saharan dust settles in

Saharan dust has arrived! Here is why your air recirculation button could be helpful

Justina Latimer, Traffic Expert

Amanda Cochran, Digital Special Projects Manager

Tags: Traffic, Justina Latimer, travel, saharan dust
Find your recirculation button on your dashboard. (Amanda Cochran, Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – Hey Houston,

The Saharan dust is here! I don’t know about you, but my throat has been a little scratchy. I am going to take a gamble and say it is because of the dust. Are you feeling it too? I know I am not the only one!

If you suffer from upper respiratory issues, there is one button in your car that could be helpful when you hit the road. It’s the air recirculation button! This option cuts off the outside air and recirculates the air in your car. It also allows your car to get as cold as possible during extremely hot temperatures and helps reduce fuel consumption.

I will say, the good part about the arrival of the Saharan dust is the sunrises and sunsets. You can catch a glimpse from the roadways if you’re traveling around 6 a.m. and after 8:15 p.m. this weekend. If you see a beautiful sunrise or sunset, drop a photo and share it with us at Click2Pins.com.

Have a great weekend and safe travels.

Justina Latimer

KPRC 2 Traffic Expert

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Justina Latimer is a New York native raised in the suburbs of Baltimore. Before joining the KPRC 2 team, she was a fill-in anchor and multimedia journalist at WSMV-TV, the NBC affiliate in Nashville, TN.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Amanda Cochran is an Edward R. Murrow award-winning journalist. She specializes in Texas features, consumer and business news and local crime coverage.

email