Traffic

Fourth of July traffic: See list of street closures due to Shell Freedom Over Texas

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Shell Freedom Over Texas, Fourth of July, Holiday, Street Closures, Traffic
Shell's Freedom Over Texas Festival (Sprecher Photography)

HOUSTON – If you’re going out for the Fourth of July this year, there are some street closures you’ll want to look out for.

The city of Houston is urging drivers to be aware of the following closures throughout the weekend and until Tuesday:

BUFFALO BAYOU & ELEANOR TINSLEY PARKS TRAIL CLOSURES

Friday, June 30 through Wednesday, July 5

  • The hike and bike trails between Bagby and Taft will be closed to walkers, runners and bikers. They are encouraged to use nearby trails.

EVENT STREET CLOSURES

Sunday, July 2, 7 a.m. to Wednesday, July 5 a.m.

  • Allen Parkway north and southbound exit ramps from I-45 (South and North Freeways)
  • Allen Parkway outbound at Bagby
  • Allen Parkway inbound at Taft
  • No access to I-45/Heiner/Crosby until 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5
  • Sabine Street at Memorial Drive and at the Bridge
  • Sabine Street at the bridge, blocking southbound traffic to Allen Parkway
  • Gillette Street (mid-block) by Federal building (after apartment entrance)
  • Walker and Sabine access blocked to Allen Parkway and Sabine Street
  • I-45 North on-ramp and the loop to McKinney remain open
  • Crosby Street at W. Dallas Street
  • Heiner Street at W. Dallas Street

Tuesday, July 4, 8 a.m. – 11 p.m.

  • Bagby northbound at Dallas
  • Lamar between Smith and Bagby
  • Brazos Street at Dallas

Tuesday, July 4, 3 p.m. – 11 p.m.

  • Bagby southbound at Rusk

Tuesday, July 4, 5 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

  • Silver Street at Memorial Drive
  • Sawyer Street at Washington Avenue
  • Allen Parkway inbound at Waugh
  • Allen Parkway Service Road at Montrose Boulevard (access to residents at all times)
  • Memorial Drive inbound at Waugh Drive
  • Memorial Drive outbound at Bagby

Tuesday, July 4, 9 p.m. – 10 p.m. (Fireworks display)

  • Sabine Street between Allen Parkway and Memorial Drive

The Buffalo Bayou Waterway will be closed on July 4 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. between the Capitol Street Bridge and Montrose Boulevard/Studemont Street.

