Fourth of July traffic: See list of street closures due to Shell Freedom Over Texas

HOUSTON – If you’re going out for the Fourth of July this year, there are some street closures you’ll want to look out for.
The city of Houston is urging drivers to be aware of the following closures throughout the weekend and until Tuesday:
BUFFALO BAYOU & ELEANOR TINSLEY PARKS TRAIL CLOSURES
Friday, June 30 through Wednesday, July 5
- The hike and bike trails between Bagby and Taft will be closed to walkers, runners and bikers. They are encouraged to use nearby trails.
EVENT STREET CLOSURES
Sunday, July 2, 7 a.m. to Wednesday, July 5 a.m.
- Allen Parkway north and southbound exit ramps from I-45 (South and North Freeways)
- Allen Parkway outbound at Bagby
- Allen Parkway inbound at Taft
- No access to I-45/Heiner/Crosby until 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5
- Sabine Street at Memorial Drive and at the Bridge
- Sabine Street at the bridge, blocking southbound traffic to Allen Parkway
- Gillette Street (mid-block) by Federal building (after apartment entrance)
- Walker and Sabine access blocked to Allen Parkway and Sabine Street
- I-45 North on-ramp and the loop to McKinney remain open
- Crosby Street at W. Dallas Street
- Heiner Street at W. Dallas Street
Tuesday, July 4, 8 a.m. – 11 p.m.
- Bagby northbound at Dallas
- Lamar between Smith and Bagby
- Brazos Street at Dallas
Tuesday, July 4, 3 p.m. – 11 p.m.
- Bagby southbound at Rusk
Tuesday, July 4, 5 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.
- Silver Street at Memorial Drive
- Sawyer Street at Washington Avenue
- Allen Parkway inbound at Waugh
- Allen Parkway Service Road at Montrose Boulevard (access to residents at all times)
- Memorial Drive inbound at Waugh Drive
- Memorial Drive outbound at Bagby
Tuesday, July 4, 9 p.m. – 10 p.m. (Fireworks display)
- Sabine Street between Allen Parkway and Memorial Drive
The Buffalo Bayou Waterway will be closed on July 4 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. between the Capitol Street Bridge and Montrose Boulevard/Studemont Street.