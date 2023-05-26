Memorial Day travel and more

HOUSTON – Hello Houston!

It has been a month since I relocated to the Lone Star State. This week the traffic department was very busy. On Tuesday, we started the morning with a major crash on the Gulf Freeway. A car fell off a bridge in La Marque. A woman died and four others, including children, were hurt at the time. My heart breaks for all those involved.

This weekend is Memorial Day weekend! According to AAA, 3.5 million Texans are projected to travel 50 miles or more. Wow! They say the majority are expected to hit the roads and 287,000 are expected to fly. So, before catching that flight consider reserving a parking space ahead of time.

Speaking of flying -- The Transportation Security Administration announced a new benefit for TSA PreCheck memberships. If you are traveling with your teens this summer, 13 to 17-year-olds may now accompany TSA PreCheck-enrolled parents or guardians. You can read the full details here.

I hope you all have a wonderful weekend, as many take time to honor the men and women who passed while serving in the U.S. military.

Justina Latimer

KPRC 2 Traffic Expert