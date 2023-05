Over turned 18 wheeler seen in multi-vehicle accident on the main lanes of I-10 West bound in Katy

HOUSTON – An overturned 18-wheeler and multi-vehicle crash on I-10 West between Mason Road and SH-99 has shut down all westbound lanes.

The Harris County Fire and EMS Department said two feeder lanes are also closed, and several ambulances have been dispatched to the area.

Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area.

