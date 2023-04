Jackknifed 18-wheeler blocking several lanes on IH-10 Katy at Patterson Street

HOUSTON – IH-10 Katy eastbound at Patterson Street is back open after a jackknifed 18-wheeler blocked several lanes on Friday, according to TranStar.

The left shoulder, left lane, and two center lanes were shut down. It is unknown what caused the crash.

The 18-wheeler was removed and officials cleared the roadways. Traffic is now back to normal, TranStar said.