Massive pothole on Highway 288 northbound near Del Bello exit in Manvel causes flat tires

MANVEL, Texas – Be aware, drivers.

A massive pothole on Highway 288 northbound inside the lane south of the Del Bello exit in Manvel is causing flat tires, according to the Manvel Police Department.

Officers said TxDOT has been notified and will have a construction crew out.

The left lane on 288 is closed until crews can make repairs.

Police said they don’t know when the “huge pothole” will be fixed.