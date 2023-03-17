Traffic slow after 18-wheeler crash on IH-610 North Loop eastbound at IH-45 North

Traffic delays underway on IH-610 North Loop eastbound at IH-45 North after 18-wheeler crash

HOUSTON – A crash involving an 18-wheeler is the cause of traffic delays happening on IH-610 North Loop eastbound at IH-45 North Friday, according to TranStar.

The left shoulder, left lane, and center lane have been impacted as a result of the crash.

610 North Loop (eastbound) @ I-45 North Ramp, 18-Wheeler crash has several lanes blocked. Expect delays. #HOUTRAFFIC



CC1 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) March 17, 2023

Drivers are urged to find an alternate route as the delays continue.

