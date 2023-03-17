46º

Traffic slow after 18-wheeler crash on IH-610 North Loop eastbound at IH-45 North

HOUSTON – A crash involving an 18-wheeler is the cause of traffic delays happening on IH-610 North Loop eastbound at IH-45 North Friday, according to TranStar.

The left shoulder, left lane, and center lane have been impacted as a result of the crash.

Drivers are urged to find an alternate route as the delays continue.

