Ask 2: Why isn’t it easier to bike to Memorial Park?

HOUSTON – Question: Why isn’t it easier to bike to Memorial Park?

Answer: You can definitely get to Memorial Park via bike, but you need a bit of bravery if you’re a cyclist. BikeHouston says from most neighborhoods in Houston, it may feel a little tricky to access Memorial Park by bike. One example: From Bayou Greenways, which is popular for cyclists, but it requires careful planning and a healthy dose of bravery.

Joe Cutrufo with BikeHouston says that needs to change. Riding your bike to the park shouldn’t require bravery.

The local non-profit organization outlined two ways to get there:

For beginners: Head to memorial park picnic loop Park and choose a bike from the station then head to the Hike and Bike trail. The Bayou Wilds Purple Trail is an “Easy” trail and takes you right next to the Cyvia and Melvyn Wolff Prairie.

For the advanced crew: Start at Elanor Tinsley Bike up buffalo Bayou to Shepherd Drive where the trail ends Merge onto Memorial Drive alongside traffic, then continue to the Memorial Park Picnic Loop.



Memorial Park Conservancy is already working on fixing this. It’s just going to take time and of course, funding. If you want to see a change sooner rather than later, you can sign a petition put together by BikeHouston.