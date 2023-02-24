Lane closures underway on South Loop westbound at Stella Link Road due to 18-wheeler fire, HFD says

Lanes closures underway on South Loop W at Stella Link Road due to 18-wheeler fire, HFD says

HOUSTON – Multiple lanes are currently closed on South Loop westbound at Stella Link Road due to an 18-wheeler being on fire, according to the Houston Fire Department.

According to HFD, extinguishing efforts are currently underway.

No civilian or firefighter injuries have been reported, officials said.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area due to heavy emergency traffic.