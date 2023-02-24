70º

LIVE

Traffic

Lane closures underway on South Loop westbound at Stella Link Road due to 18-wheeler fire, HFD says

Tags: Traffic, South Loop, IH-610, South Braeswood, HFD, Stella Link Road
Lanes closures underway on South Loop W at Stella Link Road due to 18-wheeler fire, HFD says (KPRC 2)

HOUSTON – Multiple lanes are currently closed on South Loop westbound at Stella Link Road due to an 18-wheeler being on fire, according to the Houston Fire Department.

According to HFD, extinguishing efforts are currently underway.

No civilian or firefighter injuries have been reported, officials said.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area due to heavy emergency traffic.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.