Ask 2: Never-ending Greenhouse Road construction

CYPRESS – Question: When is the construction going to be done on Greenhouse by my house in Towne Lake?
Answer: Precinct 3 is working to expand Greenhouse Road from Towne Lake Parkway all the way to Mound Road.
Here is a look at the work’s timeline, according to Pct. 3′s website:
- Greenhouse Road and Mound Road from north of Cypress Creek to east of Crossland Park Lane
- Project Scope: Construct the remaining two lanes of a 4-lane concrete boulevard
- Benefits: Includes an increased capacity for traffic volume, a safer roadway, and improved drainage
- Phase: Construction
- Estimated Construction Cost: $1,689,542
- Estimated Completion: First Quarter of 2023