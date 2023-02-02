39º

Ask 2: Never-ending Greenhouse Road construction

Anavid Reyes, Traffic Expert, KPRC

CYPRESSQuestion: When is the construction going to be done on Greenhouse by my house in Towne Lake?

Answer: Precinct 3 is working to expand Greenhouse Road from Towne Lake Parkway all the way to Mound Road.

Here is a look at the work’s timeline, according to Pct. 3′s website:

  • Greenhouse Road and Mound Road from north of Cypress Creek to east of Crossland Park Lane
    • Project Scope: Construct the remaining two lanes of a 4-lane concrete boulevard
    • Benefits: Includes an increased capacity for traffic volume, a safer roadway, and improved drainage
    • Phase: Construction
    • Estimated Construction Cost: $1,689,542
    • Estimated Completion: First Quarter of 2023

