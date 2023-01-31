SH-288 expansion project in Brazoria County

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas – If you live in Iowa Colony, you know all about the population growth in Brazoria County. The area south of Pearland is booming with master-planned communities popping up left and right. That is why the Texas Department of Transportation is doing tons of work right now south of Rodeo Palms and construction is set to continue all the way down to CR 60. This work aims to improve traffic for Manvel, Iowa Colony, Alvin-- and even those driving to and from the Texas medical center from Angleton, Lake Jackson and Freeport.
Here’s the breakdown:
- TxDOT is building a new southbound feeder between Rodeo Palms Parkway and Highway 6.
- Plus, 6 new bridges from rodeo palms to CR 60 in Brazoria County: some will be elevated SH 288 main lanes over the intersections, and others, east/west overpasses traveling over SH 288.
- In addition to that, TxDOT is also working on expanding the CR 56 bridge, near the Meridiana community. It’s a major east/west corridor and the bridge will be expanding from a two-lane to four.
- Estimated completion date for entire project (two separate projects): Late 2025