Crash involving two 18-wheelers shuts down I-45 southbound at Shepherd Hill near Montgomery County, DPS says

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – A crash involving two 18-wheelers has shut down I-45 southbound at Shepherd Hill near Montgomery County Monday, the authorities with the Department of Public Safety said.

Officials with North Montgomery County Fire Department and New Waverly Fire were dispatched to a double 18-wheeler crash on I-45 at Shepherd Hill, just 1 mile south of the Walker/Montgomery County line.

When units arrived at the scene, they reportedly found an 18-wheeler flatbed upside down on the freeway with the driver trapped and over 200 gallons of diesel fuel spilled. That 18-wheeler was hauling building material. The second wheeler-ended up between the freeway and the feeder. That driver was uninjured, DPS said. The second 18-wheeler ended up between the freeway and the feeder, according to DPS. That driver was reportedly uninjured in the incident.

Authorities said the driver of the flatbed was rescued and transported to the hospital in stable condition.

I-45 southbound is closed at Shepherd Hill and motorists are being taken to the feeder, which has extensive backup. DPS is continuing their investigation on the crash.