Inbound lanes of La Porte Freeway back open after semi-truck crashes, catches fire

Inbound lanes of La Porte Freeway shut down after semi-truck crashes, catches fire

LA PORTE, Texas – A semi-truck fire on the La Porte Freeway and Pine Bluff shut down the westbound main lanes Wednesday.

Officials with the Pasadena Fire Department responded to reports of the fire around 12:45 a.m.

When crews arrived at the scene, they found a semi-truck up in flames. According to Pasadena FD, it appears the fire started near the rear tires of the tractor. The fire may have spread to the contents of the trailer, officials said.

Crews were seen emptying the trailer.

The westbound lanes on the La Porte Freeway and Pine Bluff have since reopened.