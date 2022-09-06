Heads up: There’s more West University Place construction on the way

Folks who drive to the Texas Medical Center or Rice University will see construction slowdowns in less than four months!

HOUSTON – Folks who drive to the Texas Medical Center or Rice University will see construction slowdowns in less than four months!

West University Place needs to improve the city’s streets and drainage system and they’re starting off with streets on the east side, between Buffalo Speedway and Kirby Drive.

“In January of 2023, drivers will see substantial delays and detours but when it’s all done, we’ll have a drainage system that will last us for years to come,” Bianca Cuccerre with City of West University Place said.

East side improvement work will happen in two phases:

Paving and drainage upgrades along University Boulevard from Buffalo Speedway to Kirby Drive will happen first.

Then paving and drainage work will continue along Wakeforest Avenue, from Plumb Street to Pemberton Street, Rice from Wakeforest to Kirby Drive, and Duke Street from Buffalo Speedway to Wakeforest.

Timeline: Construction on the east side on University Boulevard between Buffalo Speedway and Kirby should last about 15 months, starting January 2023 to April 2024.

Once they’re done here, they’ll move on the west side and target streets like Weslayan and Bissonnet Street.

Update on Buffalo Speedway: