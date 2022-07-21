Ask 2: What is the update on the Fountain View Drive construction?

HOUSTON – Question: Update on Fountain View Drive construction, when is all this work going to finish?

Answer: Traffic is a mess out in southwest Houston, west of the Galleria area. Drivers have battled bumper-to-bumper traffic on Fountain View Drive, especially as they make their way to US-59 the Southwest Freeway.

The city of Houston began a years-long sewer upgrade project during the pandemic, which includes work on Fountain View Drive, Augusta, Bering and San Felipe. The project involves the abandonment of the Bering Lift Station and the San Felipe Lift Station with improved/upgraded underground wastewater lines.

Crews are building out 475 feet of new sidewalk, 11,000 linear feet of sanitary sewers, and five tree replacements.

According to the City of Houston’s Public Works Department, the $20 million dollar project is expected to wrap up by the end of this year.