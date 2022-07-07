METRO Houston HOV/HOT lanes open weekends as part of summer pilot program

HOUSTON – The express lanes that help you avoid traffic on weekdays are now open seven days a week as part of METRO’s most recent pilot program. These lanes will now be open on weekends through Monday, Sept. 5, including Labor Day.

During weekend and holiday operations, the lanes will follow the same schedule, occupancy requirements and tolls as weekdays. The lanes included in the program run down the middle of I-45, 59, and 290.

Here’s a quick break down on how to use the HOV/HOT lanes:

Carpools, vanpools and motorcycles ride for free.

Solo drivers-- you have to pay and the toll depends on the freeway and time of day.

Trailer towing and semi-trucks are not allowed.

Remember: The lanes run in one direction but are reversible, depending on the time of day.

In the mornings, drivers travel toward downtown Houston. In the afternoons, they travel away from downtown Houston.