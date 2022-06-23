96º

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews working to clear debris from Southwest Freeway southbound near Bissonnet after crash involving fuel truck

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – An overturned fuel truck continues to shut down all southbound lanes on Southwest Freeway near Bissonnet Thursday morning, TranStar says.

The clean-up efforts could take several hours. Officials are hoping to reopen all lanes by the afternoon.

The rollover was prompted by a crash involving one other vehicle. Houston police sent a Hazmat unit for precautionary measures.

The crash caused a sign on the bridge to be knocked over and damaged.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area as traffic delays are expected. Click here to plan your route.

