TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews working to clear debris from Southwest Freeway southbound near Bissonnet after crash involving fuel truck

HOUSTON – An overturned fuel truck continues to shut down all southbound lanes on Southwest Freeway near Bissonnet Thursday morning, TranStar says.

The clean-up efforts could take several hours. Officials are hoping to reopen all lanes by the afternoon.

Crews are making progress in the cleanup efforts along SW Freeway. @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/3Rj94TqW3d — Brittany Jeffers (@KPRC2BrittanyJ) June 23, 2022

The rollover was prompted by a crash involving one other vehicle. Houston police sent a Hazmat unit for precautionary measures.

The crash caused a sign on the bridge to be knocked over and damaged.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area as traffic delays are expected.