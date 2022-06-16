Ask 2: Can I get fined for not having both license plates on my car?

HOUSTON – Question: Nassar, a proud Houstonian wrote us asking, “Can I get fined for not having both license plates on my car?”

Answer: In the state of Texas, you need a license plate on the front and back of your vehicle. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the plate must be mounted on the front bumper, not on your dashboard. If you place it on your dash, it gives officers a reason to pull you over because the plate is not visible on the front end.

“The Texas Administrative Code Rule 217.27 of Title 43. It explains that passenger vehicles must display two plates, one at the exterior front and one at the exterior rear in a horizontal position. With that being said, the plate has to be mounted on the furthermost portion of the vehicle,” Sergeant Stephen Woodard with Texas Department of Public Safety said.

Driving with one license plate can cost you up to $200. Keep in mind: You could also get a ticket if your license plate frame covers or cuts off the word Texas, or any other letters.