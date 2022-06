Overturned cement mixer loses load, shuts down N. Beltway 8 near JFK: Transtar

HOUSTON – An overturned cement truck has lost its load, causing a shutdown on N. Beltway 8 near John F. Kennedy Boulevard Thursday, according to Transtar.

It happened around 5 a.m.

As of right now, there is no information on if another car was involved in this crash.

Drivers are urged to find an alternate route.