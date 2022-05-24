Have a traffic wish-list? Send it to the Houston-Galveston Area Council

HOUSTON – The 2045 Regional Transportation Plan (RTP) Update for the Houston-Galveston area will build on previous planning efforts to set investment priorities for the multimodal transportation system that connects people to places where they live, work, play, and efficiently moves goods from, to, and through the region. For the first time ever, they’re asking for your opinion before updating their long-term 2045 Regional Transportation Plan.

Updated every four years in coordination with the state, transit providers, local public agencies, freight interests, public and private community organizations, the RTP will:

Assess demographic trends and transportation demand

Forecast future demand for regional mobility

Estimate available funding

Track progress towards system performance targets

The HGAC is asking for help to connect the dots and make getting around the region safer and better for generations to come.

Allie Isbell, Transportation Manager, is one of the project leads on this effort and says, “It’s a very expansive area, and we can’t possibly know all of the problems that the public knows, that’s why we need their input. What are the problems in your neighborhood?”

Here is how you can make your voice heard: