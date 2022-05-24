Have a traffic wish-list? Send it to the Houston-Galveston Area Council

HOUSTON – The 2045 Regional Transportation Plan (RTP) Update for the Houston-Galveston area will build on previous planning efforts to set investment priorities for the multimodal transportation system that connects people to places where they live, work, play, and efficiently moves goods from, to, and through the region. For the first time ever, they’re asking for your opinion before updating their long-term 2045 Regional Transportation Plan.
Updated every four years in coordination with the state, transit providers, local public agencies, freight interests, public and private community organizations, the RTP will:
- Assess demographic trends and transportation demand
- Forecast future demand for regional mobility
- Estimate available funding
- Track progress towards system performance targets
The HGAC is asking for help to connect the dots and make getting around the region safer and better for generations to come.
Allie Isbell, Transportation Manager, is one of the project leads on this effort and says, “It’s a very expansive area, and we can’t possibly know all of the problems that the public knows, that’s why we need their input. What are the problems in your neighborhood?”
Here is how you can make your voice heard:
- Click here to fill out the survey. This is also where you can drop a pin in a particular location on your side of town to give insight on a sidewalk, for example, that you want widened, or a sidewalk that doesn’t exist, or an intersection that gets really backed up. Isbell said those are the kind of specific situations that are helpful for them to understand in their planning.
- The HGAC has been hosting public meetings for several weeks. One meeting in each of the eight metropolitan planning area counties, with the most recent coming up on Thursday, May 26 to speak to Harris County residents. Click here for location details. This is where folks can share their opinion in person. Every public meeting will have a Spanish language interpreter and an American Sign Language interpreter for the deaf community.
- Can’t make it in person? There’s a virtual meeting happening on Thursday, June 2 for all counties. Click here for more details.