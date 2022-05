Delays underway after 18-wheeler hits bridge on East Freeway and Wayside, authorities say

HOUSTON – Drivers are currently experiencing traffic delays after an 18-wheeler hit a bridge on the East Freeway Tuesday.

It happened around 8 p.m. on East Freeway and Wayside.

According to Traffic Expert Anavid Reyes, drivers have been experiencing delays as long as 17 minutes or more.

Drivers are urged to take an alternate route as more delays are expected.