‘It’s confusing!’: Traffic pattern change in Montrose frustrates some

HOUSTON – If you drive in Montrose turning onto Westheimer Road from Bagby Street, it is a little different and some drivers are even calling the changes confusing.

Traffic Expert Anavid Reyes looked into the Westheimer/Elgin/Bagby project, which is part of a quick action plan to implement the City of Houston’s Vision Zero program and is an initiative committed to ending traffic deaths and serious injuries by 2030.

The City of Houston says the improvements for the intersection where Westheimer Road and Elgin Street meet at Bagby Street started in March.

The project will fix the curbs, improve the striping and make the road safer for cyclists and pedestrians. Plus, an extra turning space will be taken away. This is the change folks don’t understand.

Bagby Street going southbound had two right-turning lanes to continue traveling west on Westheimer Road.

According to the City of Houston Public Works Department, “the second turning lane was redundant so it was taken away to shorten the crossing distance for pedestrians and better identify a path of travel for drivers approaching the intersection.”

Ad

So many people turn right there to head westbound on Westheimer, but the street signage says to keep straight. Drivers say that’s confusing as well.

Houston Public Works is tweaking the design for the project. It is not finished yet and if you want to report the confusing signage, call 311.

The team will decide if new signage is needed and is also assisting in the final design of this project.