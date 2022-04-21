2 YEAR CLOSURE: Another massive closure coming to I-69/610 interchange expected to last until 2024

HOUSTON – The I-610/59 interchange is one of the most heavily congested, ranking as the number one most congested interchange in Texas, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. For the past several years, the improvements designed for this project have aimed to change that. With that being said, another massive closure is going to shut down part of the interchange in order to make room for the work that’s coming up.

This is what’s happening:

The 59 southbound connector ramp to the West Loop southbound main lanes is set to close for the next two years. This is going to impact folks that are driving towards Sugar Land and trying to access the Meyerland or Bellaire area.

The Chimney Rock Road exit from the Southwest Freeway southbound main lanes is set to close at the same time.

The shutdown is expected to last for the next two years and is scheduled to kick off at the end of April or the beginning of May.

TxDOT is still on track to finish the entire project by 2024.

We want drivers to remember that massive closures like these cause some serious headaches, but it truly helps crews safely do their job and speed up the work, so hopefully, the closure doesn’t last the full two years.