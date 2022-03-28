Memorial Park Land Bridge tunnels open Monday

Memorial Park Conservancy, along with project partners the City of Houston Parks and Recreation Department, Kinder Foundation, and Uptown Houston are commemorating the opening of the eastbound Land Bridge tunnels with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday.

The ribbon-cutting will take place at 10 a.m. KPRC 2 will carry a livestream of the event.

Following the ribbon-cutting, eastbound vehicular traffic will traverse a new alignment of Memorial Drive via tunnels through the Land Bridge – one tunnel below each of the hills.

According to a news release, the tunnel openings will be phased with the eastbound tunnels opening to traffic first, followed by the westbound tunnels at a date to be announced.

Officials said all tunnels are expected to be opened for traffic in April.

While Memorial Drive is two-way, the tunnels are for one-way, continuous car traffic only (no stopping allowed). Measuring 25-feet tall by 54-feet wide, the tunnels will be well-lit by both natural and overhead lighting.